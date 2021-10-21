Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $98.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALV traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.83. 3,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

