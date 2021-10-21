Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 26th (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:AVAH) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 26th. Aveanna Healthcare had issued 38,236,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $458,832,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

