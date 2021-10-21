AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,025.78 ($13.40) and last traded at GBX 1,024 ($13.38). Approximately 93,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 144,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,022 ($13.35).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 990.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 980.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.46.

About AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

