Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.
Shares of AVBH remained flat at $$24.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99.
About Avidbank
