Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of AVBH remained flat at $$24.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

