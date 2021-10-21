AXPR (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AXPR has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. AXPR has a market cap of $3.43 million and $132,709.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00100986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00192018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

