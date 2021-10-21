B. Riley Comments on OptimizeRx Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.25 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $93.63.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,506 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 73.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,077 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.