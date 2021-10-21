B. Riley Weighs in on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

