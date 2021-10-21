Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Autodesk by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $302.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.14 and its 200-day moving average is $294.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

