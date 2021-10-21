Baldwin Investment Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,351,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.75. 61,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,639. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $158.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.