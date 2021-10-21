Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $473.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,851. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $472.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.63. The company has a market capitalization of $209.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

