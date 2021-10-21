Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

PLD traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.51. The stock had a trading volume of 65,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $143.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

