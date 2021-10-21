Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 910 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 696.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,860,000 after purchasing an additional 271,813 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Linde by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after buying an additional 97,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.54. 5,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.07. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.