Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BANC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

