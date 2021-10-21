Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.26. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

