Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4397 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BSBR opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

