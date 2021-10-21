Band Protocol Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.65 or 0.00013727 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $304.30 million and $53.24 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00045142 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00099977 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00190416 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.
About Band Protocol
According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “
Buying and Selling Band Protocol
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.