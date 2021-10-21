Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Bank First has increased its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank First to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $529.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. Bank First has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. Research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank First stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank First were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

