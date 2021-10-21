Bank of America Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $272.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $236.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $266.49 on Tuesday. Saia has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.82.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Saia by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

