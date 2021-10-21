Bank of America Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $169.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $164.00.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.33.

ASND opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

