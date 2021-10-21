Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCNE. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CNB Financial stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $402.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.05.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

