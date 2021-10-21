Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,896 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 274,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.