Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 33,649 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 598.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000.

BAB opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

