Bank of Montreal Can Sells 175,125 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 55.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 110.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE FF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.22%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.