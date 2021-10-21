Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 53,142 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.87.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

