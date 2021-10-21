Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Tredegar worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TG opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $436.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

