Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jamf were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 90,949 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Jamf by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JAMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,307,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

