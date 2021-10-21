Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

