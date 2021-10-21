Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,455 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

