BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

