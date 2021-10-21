Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $59.53. 207,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,211. Banner has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

