Barclays Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €44.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €44.00 ($51.76) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DWS. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.28 ($49.74).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €36.74 ($43.22) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.