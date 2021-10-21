Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €53.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.38 ($56.92).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €40.79 ($47.98) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.11. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

