Barclays Begins Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.57.

RNG stock opened at $241.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.15 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $24,212,507 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after buying an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $230,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

