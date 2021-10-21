Barclays Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $99.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,324 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

