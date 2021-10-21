Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRF opened at $2.08 on Monday. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

