Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $27.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,291 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.