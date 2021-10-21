Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

BBBY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 72,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.92.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

