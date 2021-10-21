Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€124.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 223.34% from the company’s current price.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Shares of MOR opened at €38.35 ($45.12) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €38.09 ($44.81) and a 12 month high of €101.90 ($119.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

