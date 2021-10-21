Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

SNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Senior stock opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £682.81 million and a P/E ratio of -22.93. Senior has a one year low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

