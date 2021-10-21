Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $77.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

