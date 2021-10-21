Berry Global Group’s (BERY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

