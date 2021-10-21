BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.25

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.26. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 41,022 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 135.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

