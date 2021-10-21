Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.21. 1,341,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.69. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Truist cut their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

