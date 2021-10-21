BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get BiomX alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that BiomX will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.