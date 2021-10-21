BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 391.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTAI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
