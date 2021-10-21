BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 391.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTAI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

