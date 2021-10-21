Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.96.

BDT stock opened at C$10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$6.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

