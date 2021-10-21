BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Critical Review

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and BBQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $778.51 million 1.06 -$57.88 million ($2.45) -14.43 BBQ $121.44 million 1.25 $4.95 million N/A N/A

BBQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BJ’s Restaurants.

Volatility & Risk

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants -2.36% -7.72% -2.28% BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 3 6 0 2.50 BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $52.70, suggesting a potential upside of 49.04%. BBQ has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.00%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Summary

BBQ beats BJ’s Restaurants on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.