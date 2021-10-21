Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDTX. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,612.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 120,421 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

