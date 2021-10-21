BlackCoin Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021568 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,969,560 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

