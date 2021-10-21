BlackRock Inc. Acquires 68,483 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.22% of Tutor Perini worth $51,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $233,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

NYSE:TPC opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.